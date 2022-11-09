Several races remain neck and neck day after elections

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Election Day dust settles, a few races in Kansas remain neck and neck.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly stopped short of declaring victory last night after Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced he would not concede.

As of Wednesday morning, the votes in this race seemed to even out with about 49% headed to Democrat Kelly while 48% went to Republican Schmidt.

Independent challenger Dennis Pyle gathered about 2% of the vote while Libertarian Seth Cordell walked away with 1%.

While Democrat Chris Mann announced he would not concede the Attorney General’s race, Kris Kobach, however, did declare victory.

Mann received about 49% of the total vote while Kobach secured 51%.

Lastly, Constitutional Amendment 1, the question about Legislative Oversight, came up at 50-50.

To see all results for the 2022 General Election, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.