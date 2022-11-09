Where’s Shane? Champions of Magic

By Shane Konicki
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s getting pretty magical at the Hutchinson Fox Theatre!

Champions of Magic is bringing five world-class magicians to the area, and you have the chance to see them perform some impressive illusions! It all happens Wednesday at 7:30 at the Fox Theatre in Hutchinson.

You can find more information on tickets at www.hutchinsonfox.com.

