Wichita voters approve change to BOE selections

Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita Public Schools USD 259(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A change is coming in how Wichita school board members are elected. Voters approved the change on Tuesday.

Moving forward, each member of the board will be elected by those who live in the district that they represent.

Those who opposed the change said they preferred the current system because they have children who attend school in a different board member’s district and city-wide elections give them the choice to decide who represents their district and their child’s school.

