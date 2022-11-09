Wind-blown warm-up today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is an unseasonably mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures already in the 60s. As skies slowly clear during the day, afternoon temperatures will soar into the middle to upper 70s, or 15-20 degrees above average for middle November.

Expect a stronger south breeze between 20-30 mph, gusting to 40 mph this afternoon. However, unusually high humidity should mute the wildfire concern. Winds will be just as strong on Thursday before they slowly subside on Friday.

A strong cold front will sweep across the state Thursday. Scattered showers, and a storm or two is possible, mainly along and east of I-135 during the middle of the day. Behind the cold front, temperatures tumble into the 40s on Friday and the wind will make it feel even colder.

Looking ahead… unlike the previous cold snaps which have only lasted a day or two, this one will last much longer with below-average temperatures expected through all next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming partly cloudy; windy and warm. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 76.

Tonight: Increasing clouds and gusty winds. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Morning showers, breezy; falling temps. Wind: SW/N 15-25; gusty. High: 52.

Fri: Low: 27. High: 42. Mostly sunny, breezy, and cold.

Sat: Low: 19. High: 44. Sunny.

Sun: Low: 21. High: 46. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

Mon: Low: 25. High: 43. Increasing clouds; showers possible late.

Tue: Low: 30. High: 39. Cloudy; light rain/snow possible.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com