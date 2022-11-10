Homeless Outreach Team prepared to help ahead of cold weather

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:14 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As cold weather moves in, the Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) will begin guiding unhoused residents to day shelters such as Open Door or Union Rescue Mission and overnight emergency shelters such as HumanKind Ministries.

The City of Wichita said the HOT team will focus its resources on educational outreach directed at locations typically overlooked such as outlying area overpasses and bridges. HOT also partners with community groups to receive and distribute warm weather clothing, hygiene kits and non-perishable food kits.

“In the past, many organizations opened their doors to provide overnight shelters, as well. Wichita Transit will also assist during cold weather by offering transportation to shelter services during regular Transit operations on especially cold days,” the City of Wichita said in its release.

“It is important to note that shelter services are voluntary and some unhoused residents choose to not seek shelter or services,” the city continued.

If a resident notices an individual in need of homeless services, they are encouraged to call HOT at (316) 854-3013.

A full list of shelter, housing and meal services is available here.

