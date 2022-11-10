Low wind chills to start out Friday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Winter temperatures are here to stay for awhile and over the next several days, much of Kansas will have highs running nearly 20 degrees below average.

Look for the clouds to finally clear from eastern Kansas and by Friday morning, much of the state will be down in the 20s. Factoring in the wind around 15 mph, it will feel like single digits and teens. The afternoon will have some higher level clouds, but there’s no chance of any moisture Friday or over the weekend.

Expect less wind for Saturday with sunny skies. Most of the state will be back into the low to mid 40s.

Sunday will have a south wind and it won’t be quite as cold, as western Kansas sees a return to 50s, while farther east it will be another day with highs in the 40s.

The next storm system approaching on Monday should mainly pass SOUTH of Kansas. That means, there’s a better chance of rain and snow in Oklahoma, but far southern Kansas may see a light round of some rain or snow Monday evening. Accumulations are unlikely at this point.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: N 10-25; gusty. High: 40.

Tomorrow Night: Turning clear. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 19.

Sat: High: 44 Sunny.

Sun: High: 49 Low: 21 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 43 Low: 31 Turning cloudy; evening rain or snow mix.

Tue: High: 42 Low: 27 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 39 Low: 23 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 41 Low: 22 Mostly sunny.

