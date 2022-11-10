Next round of free at-home COVID-19 tests available for households across Kansas

KDHE
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), partnering with a public charity of the national Rockefeller Foundation, is providing a second round of free at-home COVID-19 tests to households in every Kansas community.

Households across the Sunflower State can visit AccessCovidTests.org to place an order for an additional five at-home COVID-19 test kits, which Amazon will deliver directly to homes.

“Testing before holiday gatherings is one way to prevent spreading COVID-19 to family and friends. Frequent testing is especially important for those with more exposure outside the home, such as kids in school or people who spend time in a group setting,” the KDHE said in a news release. “By visiting AccessCovidTests.org, Kansans will be able enter their zip code to order free, rapid, at-home COVID-19 test kits.”

Those needing more support in ordering more COVID-19 test kits can call 866-534-3463 (866-KDHEINF). If you need of additional testing, visit  KnowBeforeYouGoKS.com to find a free testing site in your community.

