School administrators gather at Capitol to call for increase in special education funding

Kansas Association of Special Education Administrators(WIBW)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Administrators from several area schools gathered at the statehouse Thursday to highlight what they call a failure to fund special education.

The group says the state’s funding hasn’t kept pace with the increase of students, which has risen 20% over the last 10 years in special education.

As a result, money is being diverted from districts’ general education budgets. With surpluses in the state’s balance, they say it’s time to fully fund special education.

“The impact of these shortfalls to students and their families, ultimately are substantial and harmful. Right now the state has the funds to do something about this. We are asking our lawmakers to take action.” Shannon Kimball, KASB Legislative Committee Chair.

“Every dollar we can increase special education funding is a dollar the districts keep in their budgets to provide an education and access for all,” Amy Haussler, Holton Special Education Cooperative Director.

Administrators from Holton, Lawrence, Shawnee-Mission, and Olathe were also at the Capitol.

