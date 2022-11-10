Tumbling temperatures today

Passing showers this morning
By Jake Dunne
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:42 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a strong cold front will sweep across the state today. Scattered showers, and a few rumbles are likely, mainly along and east of I-135 between 8 am and noon. However, nothing heavy nor severe is expected.

Morning temperatures in the lower to middle 60s will tumble into the lower 50s this afternoon. When you factor in the gusty wind from the north, it will feel even colder.

After a very cold Veteran’s Day with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s, temperatures will tumble into the teens on Saturday morning. Both Saturday and Sunday afternoon(s) look quiet, but cold with highs in the middle to upper 40s.

A weak storm system is expected to race across the region early next week. While the path and strength are uncertain, some light rain and snow is possible, mainly late Monday into early Tuesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Morning showers, breezy; falling temps. Wind: SW/N 15-25; gusty. High: 55.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds, colder winds. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cold. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. High: 42.

Sat: Low: 19. High: 44. Sunny.

Sun: Low: 21. High: 49. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

Mon: Low: 31. High: 40. Increasing clouds; light rain/snow possible late.

Tue: Low: 27. High: 38. Morning snow showers, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Wed: Low: 25. High: 41. Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

