Where’s Shane? Holiday Tables at Mark Arts

By Shane Konicki
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Holiday Tables is back at Mark Arts!

This morning we’ll be getting a sneak peek at the cool displays that you can check out this weekend! Holiday tables of all different varieties will be set up for you to see, and tickets for this event are still available!

You can find more information at markartsks.com/holiday-tables.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Kansas incumbent Democrat Governor Laura Kelly addresses supporters on Election Night, Nov. 8,...
With all precincts reporting, Laura Kelly re-elected governor of Kansas
Wichita police seek to identify these three females after a gun was discharged inside a...
Police seek to identify 3 women after gun discharged at Wichita hospital
Republican Kris Kobach faces Chris Mann in Kansas' general election for attorney general.
Kobach projected winner in Kansas Attorney General’s race, Mann says it’s ‘still too close to call’
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary

Latest News

Churches partner to shelter the homeless during winter cold streak
Homeless Outreach Team prepared to help ahead of cold weather
Holiday tables of all different varieties will be set up for you to see!
Where's Shane? Holiday Tables at Mark Arts
KDWP officials search for the person responsible for poaching this buck on Nov. 8, 2022.
Kansas Game Wardens search for hunter responsible for poaching 8-point buck
Ascension Via Christi St. Francis hospital
Registered nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis vote to unionize