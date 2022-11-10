Wichita man sentenced to life for child sex crimes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County District Court judge on Thursday sentenced a Wichita man to life in prison for sexually assaulting a girl younger than 10 years old. By state statute, the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said Jarred McGuire, 37, will be eligible for parole in 25 years.

The district attorney’s office said in September, McGuire pleaded guilty to rape, aggravated indecent liberties with a child and five counts of aggravated criminal sodomy for crimes that happened from June of 2016 to May of 2020.

