2022 Veterans Day events and ‘freebies’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Veterans Day honors military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. We compiled a list of events commemorating the day. We’ve also included businesses showing their gratitude by offering special deals to veterans and active duty members of the military.

7-10 a.m. - Veterans Day Breakfast - All area veterans, spouses and surviving spouses are invited for a complimentary come-and-go pancake breakfast. Newton Presbyterian Manor, Newton, Kan.

7:00 a.m. - American Legion Riders (ALR) to put up flags at the Robert Dole VA Center, 5500 E. Kellogg, Wichita, Ks. NOTE: If it is raining or snowing, the group will not put out flags.

7:40 a.m. - American Legion Riders 408 Veterans Day Celebration - Meet at Timbuktu (1251 N Andover Rd) at 7:40 a.m. to flag up and ride to Andover Middle School at 8:10 a.m. then ride over to Andover Central Middle School (903 Central Ave, Andover, Kan.)

8:30 a.m. - Veterans Day Breakfast - Sojourner’s Coffee House, 7130 W. Maple, Wichita, KS. Sojourner’s Coffee House has a mission to help military, veterans and families in the community as they navigate life and integration by providing resources for healing and a safe place to gather.

10:00 a.m. - Veterans Day Parade - Salina, Kan. Parade route is from Elm to Prescott.

10 a.m.-2p.m. - Kansas Veterans & Second Chance Job Fair - HealthCore Clinic, 2707 E. 21st St. N., Wichita, KS. The job fair will offer exciting employment opportunities and resources will be available for Kansas Veterans, those looking for a second chance, and anyone seeking employment.

11:00 a.m. - Cars for Heroes - 92.3 ESPN Wichita (275 S Mclean Blvd Wichita, KS 67213) will award a vehicle to a hero!

11:00 a.m. - The Veterans Memorial Park Board - Wichita announces will hold a program at Veterans Memorial Park on Friday, 11 November 2022 at 11:00 am, at the John S. Stevens Flag Pavilion. The public is invited to attend, but since seating will be very limited, attendees should bring their own chairs if they do not want to stand.

11:00 a.m. - Veterans Day Giveback - Flag raising ceremony at Chicken-N-Pickle, 13th and Webb Road, Wichita, KS.

11:11 a.m. - Washburn University’s 35th annual Veterans Day ceremony - in the Bradbury Thompson Alumni Center. The theme for this year’s ceremony is “Reminder of our Desire for Peace.” This event is free and the public is welcome.

2 p.m. - Derby’s Veteran’s Day Ceremony - moved to inside St. Andrew’s, 1062 E Chet Smith, Derby, Kan.

4 p.m. - Derby’s Purple Heart Ceremony - Purple heart sign unveiling at Warren River Park, 321 W. Market St. Doors open at 3 p.m. Ceremony begins at 4 p.m. Everyone is asked to wear purple. The American Legion Riders 408 will ride to unveil the purple heart city signs around the city of Derby.

5-7 p.m. - Veteran’s Day Soup & Sandwich Dinner - American Legion Family Post 408, 120 E. Washington, Derby, Kan. Homemade soups, sandwiches, desserts and drinks will be available. All donations are very appreciated. Profits Benefit American Legion Family Post 408 Building.

6 p.m. - Veterans Appreciation Party - Midian Shrine Center, 130 N Topeka St, Wichita, KS 67202, United States

Applebees: Applebee’s will be offering veterans and active-duty military personnel a free meal from a select menu, plus a $5 bounce-back card to redeem for a future dine-in, to-go or delivery order within the next three weeks.

Arby’s: Free classic roast beef sandwich. Active military members and veterans can redeem this offer by visiting their nearest FRG owned Arby’s location in their uniform or with proof of U.S. Military Service.

Ashley Furniture: Giving away FREE BEDGEAR Pillows to veterans and active duty personnel. No purchase necessary. Plus, one lucky Veteran will win a FREE Mattress ($2,449 Value - winner’s choice of Tempur-Pedic, Purple, Stearns & Foster or Sealy). Enter to win in-store Friday, Nov. 11th & Saturday, Nov. 12th. The winner will be randomly selected on Saturday, Nov. 12th at 7 p.m. No purchase necessary.

Bricktown Brewery: Offering one select free entrée to veterans and active military guests. Additionally, veterans and active military guests will receive a commemorative “Thank You For Your Service” pint glass and a $10 off certificate to be used at a future Bricktown Brewery visit.

Bubba’s 33: Free lunch for veterans and active U.S. military on Friday, November 11. For veterans and active military unable to attend this year’s event, the restaurant will distribute raincheck vouchers on Veterans Day, good through May 30, 2023.

Buffalo Wild Wings: 10 free boneless wings and fries for veterans and active-duty service members with valid ID. For dine-in only.

Casey’s: Offering a free coffee to active service members and military veterans as a small token of gratitude.

Chicken-N-Pickle: In honor of Veterans Day, 10% of all food and beverage sales from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. will go back to Honor Flight.

Denny’s: Complimentary Grand Slam to all active, non-active and retired military personnel at participating locations from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. For dine-in only.

Dunkin Donuts: On Veterans Day (Nov. 11), participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout Wichita will salute those who dedicate themselves to protecting our country. That’s why we’re honoring the devoted members of the military with a free donut on us for Veterans Day.

IHOP: Free red, white and blue pancakes topped with glazed strawberries, blueberry compote and whipped topping – at participating locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For dine-in only.

Krispy Kreme: Offering a free doughnut and a small hot or iced brewed coffee to veterans.

Maddocks: Fundraiser for American Legion Post 408. 15% of the entire day’s sales will be donated to the post to assist with their mission to enhance the lives of our Veterans.

Olive Garden: Free entrée from a special Veterans Day menu. Meals include never-ending soup, salad and breadsticks, cheese ravioli, spaghetti and meatballs, fettuccini alfredo and chicken parmigiana.

Outback Steakhouse: All active and retired military personnel will receive a free Bloomin’ Onion and a Coca-Cola product in the restaurant. The chain is also offering its “daily heroes discount” with 10% off entire checks for nurses, doctors, medical staff, military veterans, police, firefighters and first responders.

Panera: Free pastry or bakery item & cup of coffee. Active military members and veterans can redeem this offer by visiting their nearest Pan American Panera Bread location in their uniform or with proof of U.S. Military Service.

QuikTrip: To show appreciation this Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, QT is offering one free small self-serve hot drink or Big Q® to any active or former military members by showing a military ID at checkout.

Sedgwick County Zoo: Honoring Veterans Day by offering FREE admission for veterans and military personnel and their families Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sport Clips Haircuts: On Friday, November 11 (Veterans Day), participating, locally-owned Sport Clips Haircuts franchise locations will donate an additional $2 per haircare service nationwide to support “Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarships” for service members and veterans.

Starbucks: Offering a free tall (12-ounce) hot or iced coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses at participating U.S. Starbucks stores (one per person). Starbucks is also donating $100,000 each to military nonprofits Team Red, White & Blue and Team Rubicon.

