Chilly weekend ahead

Highs in the 40s and 50s
Forecast high temperatures Saturday.
Forecast high temperatures Saturday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will remain chilly this weekend.

It will be a cold start to the day Saturday with morning low temperatures in the teens. Afternoon highs will reach the 40s to near 50 with plenty of sunshine. North winds will be lighter than the past couple of days.

The winds will increase on Sunday out of the south, gusting up to 30 mph at times. The south wind will bring high temperatures back into the 50s, but it will still feel chilly because of the gusty winds.

Our next system will arrive on Monday, bringing a mix of rain and snow to southern, central, and eastern Kansas. It is still too early to know how much snow may accumulate, but be sure to check back for updated forecasts over the weekend.

The colder weather pattern will stick around all the way through next weekend with highs remaining in the 30s and 40s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Becoming clear. Wind: N/NW 5-10. Low: 19

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 43

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: NE/SE 5-10. Low: 22

Sun: High: 50 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Mon: High: 42 Low: 30 Increasing clouds with a PM rain/snow mix.

Tue: High: 41 Low: 23 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 38 Low: 20 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 46 Low: 20 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 38 Low: 23 Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

