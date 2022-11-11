Colorado voters decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms

Activists claim the plant-based psychedelics can successfully treat depression, trauma and...
Activists claim the plant-based psychedelics can successfully treat depression, trauma and addiction.(Richard Vogel | AP)
By The Associated Press and Tom Peiper
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - Colorado voters have passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older and to create state-regulated centers where participants can experience the drug.

Colorado becomes the second state after Oregon to establish a regulated system for substances like psilocybin and psilocin, the hallucinogens found in some mushrooms.

Colorado’s initiative eventually will allow an advisory board to add other plant-based psychedelic drugs to the program.

Proponents argued that the state’s current approach to mental health has failed and that naturally occurring psychedelics can treat depression, PTSD, anxiety and addiction. Critics said decriminalization would jeopardize public safety.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Mock.
2 hit, killed on N. Wichita interchange, man arrested for manslaughter
Ascension Via Christi St. Francis hospital
3 identified after firearm discharged at Wichita hospital
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Ascension Via Christi St. Francis hospital
Registered nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis vote to unionize
KDWP officials search for the person responsible for poaching this buck on Nov. 8, 2022.
Kansas Game Wardens search for poacher responsible for killing 8-point buck

Latest News

FILE - A flare to burn methane from oil production is seen on a well pad near Watford City,...
Biden tightens methane emissions rule amid push for more oil
FILE - Gallagher, a comedian who had several hit television specials and was known for smashing...
Comedian Gallagher dies at age 76, reports say
A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire
Man arrested after Hutchinson woman shot, unborn baby loses heartbeat