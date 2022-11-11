2 killed in north Wichita crash
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people are dead following a crash from northbound I-135 to eastbound K-96.
The Wichita Police Department tweeted out information asking drivers to avoid the north interchange.
“I-135 to eastbound K-96 will be shut down for an unknown amount of time. Drive safely, Wichita,” said the city.
Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com