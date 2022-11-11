The first feel of winter in the Wichita area

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says temperatures this morning are significantly colder than yesterday, down into the teens and 20s across the state. Winds are breezy from the north at 10-20 mph allowing for feels like temps down into the single digits and teens... Brrrrr! You will need to bundle up with a heavy winter coat and keep it handy the entire day!

Highs this Veteran’s Day will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s with feels like temps the entire day in the 30s! Temperatures will tumble once again into the teens on Saturday morning. Both Saturday and Sunday afternoon(s) look quiet, but cold, with highs in the middle to upper 40s.

Our next weather maker is expected to race across the region early next week. While the path and strength are still uncertain, rain and snow are possible, mainly late Monday into early Tuesday. After this system passes, we will still remain cold with high temps in the 30s and 40s all of next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cold. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. High: 42.

Tonight: Mostly clear, chilly. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. Low: 19.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cold. Wind: N 10-20. High: 44.

Sun: Low: 21. High: 49. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

Mon: Low: 31. High: 40. Increasing clouds; light rain/snow possible late.

Tue: Low: 27. High: 38. Morning snow showers, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Wed: Low: 25. High: 41. Partly cloudy.

