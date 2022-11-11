KU blows past North Dakota State 82-59

(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:56 PM CST
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Jayhawks took care of North Dakota State Thursday night 82-59, thanks to a dominant first half performance.

Junior forward Jalen Wilson led all KU players with 21 points with 17 of those coming in the first half. The Jayhawks shot 56% from the field in the first half while holding the Bison to just 26%.

Kansas will now get ready for the State Farm Champions Classic where they will face #7 Duke on Tuesday, November 15 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m.

