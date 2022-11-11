Man arrested after Hutchinson woman shot, unborn baby loses heartbeat

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was arrested for involuntary manslaughter after his gun fired, hitting a 30-year-old middle-term pregnant woman and causing her unborn baby to lose its heartbeat.

The shooting happened on Nov. 4, when Hutchinson police officers were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of E. Avenue B for an accidental shooting. The suspect, 23-year-old River Stokely of Hutchinson, was checking on a noise while armed near the front of his home. As he turned back toward the home’s interior, the gun was fired and struck the woman in the side.

Four days later, police were notified that the baby no longer had a heartbeat. On Nov. 10, Stokely was arrested for involuntary manslaughter. He is being held on $10,000 bond at the Reno County Correctional Facility.

The woman shot was briefly hospitalized and was treated and released. She remains in stable condition.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

