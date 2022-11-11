Wichita irrigation companies busy ahead of tumbling temps

Sprinkler blowout
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The weather provided a noticeable change on Thursday in Wichita. With that change, those who service sprinkler systems said now is the time for homeowners to do some routine winter maintenance.

Dean Nestor with Reddi Industries is among the irrigation specialists going from house to house to blow out sprinkler systems, making sure water is out of the lines.

“We’ve been pretty busy for the past two weeks. Obviously, we’ve had an earlier cold spell this month, and this one that’s coming has really woken up the masses,” said Nestor.

He said people with irrigation connected to the City of Wichita water need to take action now. Their backflow preventers, that are located above ground, could freeze as temperatures dip into the 20s and teens overnight.

If you’ve already winterized your system, Nestor said there’s nothing to worry about. If not, he said, you need to insulate.

“One of the most tried and true methods, and this is not a permanent method, but take a couple of old towels and just kind of wrap it as you can. If it’s still under pressure, maybe just throw a couple of towels on there, just in case,” explained Nestor.

He advised to cover that with a garbage bag or a bucket that reaches the ground. Nestor said breaks normally happen when the pipes thaw out, which can be a mess.

“It just will dump water and off a 1-inch line, you’re going to lose 15 to 20 per minute,” Nestor said.

He said people should also turn off the water supply to their sprinkler system if they can. If you’re in need of having your sprinkler blown out, he said please be patient with service providers as they make their way around town.

