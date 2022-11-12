Boil water advisory issued for Maize

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A boil water advisory has been issued for the city of Maize by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The KDHE said the advisory will remain in effect until the issues are resolved. The advisory was issued because of a loss of water pressure “due to electrical interruption and mechanical failure.”

The KDHE issued the following guidelines while the advisory is in effect:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

