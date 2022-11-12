Breezy & chilly Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be breezy and chilly Sunday, then rain and snow will be possible Monday.

It will be a cold start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures near 20 degrees. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 40s over central and eastern Kansas with 50s over western Kansas. South winds will be gusty for most of the state.

Our next storm system will arrive on Monday, bringing a mix of rain and snow to Kansas. Activity will start over western Kansas during the morning and then will spread east into the afternoon and evening over central and eastern Kansas.

Light snow accumulations of a dusting to 2 inches will be possible for most of the state with most locations on the lower end of that range. Minor travel impacts will be possible.

After the rain and snow exits the state, the cold weather will stay with us for the week ahead. Highs will remain below average in the 30s and 40s through next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: N/SE 5-10. Low: 21

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. High: 48

Tomorrow Night: Becoming cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 30

Mon: High: 38 Cloudy with a PM rain/snow mix.

Tue: High: 41 Low: 23 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 40 Low: 21 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 42 Low: 21 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 32 Low: 18 Mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 39 Low: 17 Partly cloudy.

