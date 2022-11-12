Harvey Co. grass fire now under control, crews still working in the area

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Harvey Co. emergency communication dispatchers said a large grass fire near NW 12th St. between Riverpark road and Golden Prairie road is now under control.

The Halstead Fire Department and EMS posted to their Facebook page to continue to avoid the area due to traffic affecting operations.

Harvey, Reno and Sedgwick Co. fire crews were called in to assist as the fire threatened structures south of Harvey County West Park.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com