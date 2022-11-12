Indictment: Former leadership with Saint Francis Ministries schemed to defraud millions of dollars

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saint Francis Ministries on Friday confirmed a federal indictment against former CEO and President Rev. Robert N. Smith and former CIO (Chief Information Officer) William Whymark.

The indictment accuses Smith and Whymark of conspiring and engaging in a scheme to defraud Saint Francis Ministries out of millions of dollars. The indictment says this happened through the submission and approval of materially false invoices to [Saint Francis Ministries] resulting in fraudulent payments of more than $4 million. This also included a kickback from Whymark to Smith, disguised as an authorized invoice in the amount of $50,000 and Smith’s use of a Saint Francis Ministries credit card for personal expenses, the indictment said.

Saint Francis Ministries, a.k.a. Saint Francis Community Services, located in Salina, is a faith-based organization that provides foster care and social services in Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Mississippi.

The indictment against Smith and Whymark said from January 2018 to July 2021, Saint Francis Ministries (SFM) contracted with the State of Kansas through the Kansas Department for Children and Families (KCDF) “to provide foster care, adoption, family preservation and behavioral health services.” In this timeframe, Smith and Whymark are accused of conspiring to devise the scheme to defraud and steal money from the organization.

In February 2018, the indictment said Whymark became the CIO for Saint Francis Ministries and was in charge of the organization’s Information Technology (IT). Also in February 2018, the Saint Francis Ministries Board agreed to improve the organization’s IT systems. This followed a Master Services Agreement whereby WMK Research would conduct work on the IT-improvement project (The SFM Project).

The indictment said Whymark misrepresented his academic credentials, claiming he had a PhD in Marketing Sciences from the University of Connecticut. This was not the case. The SFM Project wasn’t put up for a competitive bid and, the indictment said, the Saint Francis Ministries Board’s meeting minutes for 2018 didn’t reflect any record of Smith seeking authorization or informing the Board of his decision to award the SFM Project to WMK.

The indictment said Whymark subcontracted data science and IT support services to QubeRoot and software development to Pinnacle Seven. Neither subcontractor performed any other work for any other entities while working with WMK on the SFM Project. In or about August 19, the indictment said Software Works replaced Pinnacle Seven and also didn’t perform work for any other entities while working on the SFM Project.

The indictment said Whymark submitted false and fraudulent invoices to SFM, which Smith approved. The accusations say invoices inflated costs associated with the subcontractors by $4.7 million. Sixty-five payments to WMK totaled about $10.7 million. The indictment accuses Whymark of violating terms of his agreement with Saint Francis Ministries by hiring subcontractors to work on the SFM Project through WMK and asked subcontractors to conceal their employment.

The indictment said Whymark used fraudulently-obtained funds from Saint Francis Ministries to buy an approximate $4-million home in Armonk, New York, luxury vehicles, jewelry and cash withdrawals. Smith is accused of using his Saint Francis Ministries corporate credit cards for personal expenses, violating policy. The indictment said Smith failed to report personal purchases to Saint Francis Ministry’s finance department and didn’t reimburse the organization for those purchases, as policy required. These purchases included cash withdrawals, clothing, jewelry and expenses associated with travel for Smith and his family members.

Twenty counts connected with the scheme include one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 15 counts of wire fraud and four counts of money laundering. Penalties could include up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud and up to 10 years for money laundering.

Saint Francis Ministries issued a statement in response to the federal indictment saying in part, it “will continue to work transparently and collaboratively with federal authorities as part of the investigative process.”

