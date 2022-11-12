K-State earns first road win over Cal

By Vince Lovergine
BERKELEY, CA. (WIBW) - There’s a lot to be excited about for this Kansas State men’s basketball team as they knock off Cal, 63-54 Friday night.

Jerome Tang is now 2-0 as the new head coach of the ‘Cats.

Keyontae Johnson led K-State with 16 points while Markquis Nowell dropped 14 points and Nae’Qwan Tomlin provided 11.

Kansas State led 36-21 at the break but they shot just 36.8 percent from the floor.

The Wildcats will be back in action Nov. 17 in Manhattan against Kansas City with tip-off at 5:30 p.m.

