KHP shares safety message after 2 killed by DUI driver on N. Wichita highway

The Kansas Highway Patrol on Friday identified two young adults who died from their injuries after a pickup driven by a man under the influence hit them.
By Shawn Loging and KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol on Friday identified two young adults who died from their injuries after a pickup driven by a man under the influence hit them on a highway ramp in north Wichita.

The KHP said Thursday night, 20-year-old Christian Evans, of Elk City, and 18-year-old Emily Stein, of Wichita, were working to change a flat tire on the side of the northbound ramp from Interstate 135 to eastbound K-96 when a Dodge pickup went onto the shoulder and hit them. Evans and Stein died at the scene.

Travis Mock was arrested on several charges stemming from the crash including two counts of involuntary manslaughter while under the influence.

The KHP said while Evans and Stein were well off to the side of the road, what happened illustrates dangers. This includes being on the side of any busy road with the possibility of drivers who are distracted or under the influence going by.

Friday, 12 News heard from some who were close to Evans and Stein, a young couple who leaves behind two small children from previous relationships. Friends and family said their deaths leave an immense impact.

“Driving under the influence may seem like a very individual, independent activity, but on the roads around us, every single vehicle is carrying lives,” DUI Victims Center of Kansas Executive Director Heather Plaza said.

The DUI Victims Center of Kansas provides support services for people or families impacted by drivers under the influence. The organization also works on awareness.

Plaza said crashes like what happened Thursday have domino effects on all the lives they impact.

“With that grief, but then realizing that it was in a situation that was 100% avoidable and the pain and the anger that comes from that,” she said.

The KHP advises that if your car breaks down on the road, you should try to get off highways or areas with high speed and traffic. You shouldn’t hesitate to call 911 in these situations. The KHP has its motorist assist program in Kansas’ main metro areas. Troopers, deputies and police officers across the state can also be there to provide more visibility.

“We can just provide traffic control in the situation. We’d much rather our vehicles get hit out there than something tragic happening,” KHP Trooper Chad Crittenden said.

The KHP also stresses that drivers must think about the impact they’ll have on others while on the road.

“Not just impairment, but distractions. There’s more people out on our roadways on their phones than there are driving impaired, but their consequences are just the same,” Crittenden said.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

