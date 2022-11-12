Navy veteran starts unique business venture to help fellow vets

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita Navy veteran is turning tragedy into something positive. She’s found a way to help other vets through a unique business.

Inside a west Wichita home, 34-year Navy veteran Laurie Hickle is on a mission the to make a difference through a venture that involves making soap.

“It’s actually so much fun to make,” she said. “The more I read about how bad store-bought soap is and all the things they add to it, I really got into making it.”

Hickle said she needed to find some type of therapy after her husband died last fall.

Hickle’s husband, Steve, also a Navy vet, died from his injuries last fall after a Chiefs game in Kansas City. Two vehicles hit Steve Hickle near the stadium. It was two hit-and-runs as both drivers left the scene.

As part of the healing process, Hickle turned to something she’d already been doing, making her own soap.

“I started making and and more of it. Before I knew, I had so much soap I can bathe Kansas,” she said.

With her Naval background, Hickle came up with a home-based business idea, “Bacio 4 U.” “Bacio” means “kiss” in Latin. All of the proceeds go to Kansas Honor Flights that take veterans to Washington, D.C. to see the war memorials.

“I love giving back to the veterans because they gave so much for us,” Hickle said.

As shoppers walk into her business, located in a house on West Beckmeyer Street, near Central and Tyler, she invites them to a snack and a cup of coffee as she strikes up a conversation.

“I love visiting with people, so if they want to come in and share stories, I love listening to them,” she said.

Hickle said she knows her husband would be happy with what she’s accomplished.

“I always am busy with something. He’d always happily join in, because he had to,” she said with a smile.

