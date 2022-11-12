Pharmacists push for prevention ahead of peak flu season

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As pharmacies across the U.S. report being in short supply of some medicines ahead of winter, 12 News spoke with some Wichita area pharmacists who urge people to think, “prevention,” as we approach peak flu season.

One local pharmacist said he’s been dispensing Tamiflu, commonly prescribed to treat flu in people who’ve had symptoms for no longer than two days. Levi Krolikowski with Andover Drug, was hoping prescriptions of Tamiflu wouldn’t start until after Christmas, so he’s reminding people of preventative steps they can take to help avoid seasonal illness.

Krolikowski said Andover Drug, near Kellogg and Andover Road, already has been filling prescriptions for people diagnosed with the flu, RSV or coronavirus.

“Over the past few weeks, especially, it’s really picked up,” he said. “We’re really seeing it in kids, especially, it’s picking up, but adults too.”

Some patients are trying to fill prescriptions of amoxicillin, commonly used for bacterial lung infections, but this is a drug that is in short supply nationwide.

“We’ve been kind of fortunate here. We use multiple wholesalers and we’ve been able to keep some sort of strength of amoxicillin on the shelf,” Krolikowski said.

This is one reason the pharmacist recommends people think first about prevention.

“First thing is get your vaccinations, get your flu shot, get your COVID shot,” Krolikowski said. “Then, after that, we do have medications, but some of them are in short supply. Then, your natural stuff, staying up on your Vitamin C if you’re becoming sick and obviously staying hydrated too.”

While there are over-the-counter drugs that are helping some people who are battling common illnesses, Krolikowski is advising people to get vaccinations that may lower the severity of illnesses like the flu and COVID-19.

“Just be cautious. If you’re starting to feel sick, jump on some of those medications. Make sure you’re staying hydrated. and if you are sick, just being cautious when you’re going out and about so that you, you know, we’re not getting others sick.”

