Rain and snow likely Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that wintry weather is on the way Monday with a mix of rain and snow expected across Kansas.

Snow will develop over western Kansas late tonight and will continue through Monday morning. Activity will move into central and eastern Kansas by the afternoon.

Temperatures over central and eastern Kansas will climb above freezing during the afternoon, so snow will mix with rain at times.

Rain and snow will continue during the evening over eastern Kansas before ending by midnight.

Total snow accumulation will be highest over western Kansas where temperatures will remain below freezing. 1 to 3 inches of accumulation is expected, which will lead to slick travel conditions during the day.

A trace to 1 inch of snow is expected over central and eastern Kansas, especially on grassy and elevated surfaces. Minor travel impacts are still possible, especially during the evening when temperatures get colder.

This will be the only opportunity for moisture this week with dry weather expected for the rest of the week. Temperatures will remain chilly with highs in the 30s and 40s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 30

Tomorrow: Cloudy with rain/snow during the afternoon and evening. Wind: SE/N 5-10. High: 39

Tomorrow Night: Rain/snow early, then decreasing clouds. Trace to 1 inch of snow accumulation. Wind: N/NW 5-10. Low: 23

Tue: High: 41 Low: 23 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 37 Low: 21 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 42 Low: 20 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 31 Low: 18 Mostly cloudy. Colder.

Sat: High: 40 Low: 17 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 47 Low: 22 Mostly sunny.

