Sunny today, wintry weather on the way Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A breezy Sunday with gusty south winds ahead of an approaching weather system that’s expected to arrive on Monday.

Dry today with gusty south winds ahead of a storm system currently over the Desert Southwest. Gusts of 30-40 mph will be common west of I-135 across central and western Kansas through sunset. The south winds will allow temperatures to warm into the 40s and 50s statewide. As the storm gets closer tonight, clouds will increase and snow will develop towards morning across southwest Kansas. Overall, this appears to be a fast moving weather system, meaning snowfall amounts will generally be light.

Moisture will spread eastward during the day with a mixture of light rain and light snow moving into central Kansas during the afternoon. Temperatures across western Kansas will remain below freezing during this event and those areas have the best chances of seeing accumulating snowfall- 1-3″ possible in SW-Kansas. Most of central and eastern Kansas will see amounts between a trace (dusting) and 1 inch as temperatures remain at or just above freezing during the afternoon. Most of the wintry precipitation will move out by 9pm with clearing skies Monday night.

Cold weather sticks around for the rest of the week with highs in the 30s and 40s and overnight lows in the teens and 20s- statewide.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mainly sunny- a few clouds at times. Breezy. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. High: 48

Tonight: Becoming cloudy. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 30

Tomorrow: Cloudy with a wintry mix developing through afternoon. Wind: SE/N 5-10. High: 38

Tomorrow Night: Light snow ending, accumulations near 1″. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 23

Tue: High: 41 Cold and sunny.

Wed: High: 38 Low: 21 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 42 Low: 20 Mostly sunny, becoming mostly cloudy overnight.

Fri: High: 32 Low: 18 Mostly cloudy- turning much colder, a bit breezy.

Sat: High: 39 Low: 17 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 46 Low: 22 Mostly sunny.

