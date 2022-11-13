Survey details the most regretted college majors

A new survey details the most regretted college majors.
A new survey details the most regretted college majors.(Pexels)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Most people have at least a few regrets in life. Many are regretting their major in college.

According to a new survey by Zip Recruiter, 44% of people looking for a job right now say they regret their choice of major in college.

The most regretted major is journalism, followed by sociology and liberal arts.

On the other hand, the survey shows the happiest college grads are those who chose computer and information sciences, along with criminology. Engineering and nursing majors follow closely behind.

Graduates say their feelings are closely tied to how likely it is to find jobs in those fields and the higher salaries that go with them.

Computer science grads landing jobs can average nearly $100,000 a year across a wide range of industries.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim struck on Wichita highway ramp leaves behind wife, 9-month-old
Victim struck on Wichita highway ramp leaves behind wife, 9-month-old
A damaged plane sits at the Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas after two historic military...
Two World War II airplanes collide during Wings Over Dallas air show
Two people died Thursday night after a crash at northbound I-135 to eastbound K-96.
KHP shares safety message after 2 killed by DUI driver on N. Wichita highway
Travis Mock.
2 hit, killed on N. Wichita interchange, man arrested for manslaughter
Source: U.S. Attorney's Office – District of South Carolina
Indictment: Former leadership with Saint Francis Ministries schemed to defraud millions of dollars

Latest News

Police vehicles and ambulances are parked at the site of an explosion on Istanbul's popular...
Bomb rocks avenue in heart of Istanbul; 6 dead, dozens hurt
This image released by Marvel Studios shows a scene from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
‘Black Panther’ sequel scores 2nd biggest debut of 2022
A still from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
‘Black Panther’ sequel scores 2nd biggest debut of 2022
Dolly Parton poses for a picture before the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony at Gotham...
Dolly Parton receives $100 million Courage and Civility award from Jeff Bezos