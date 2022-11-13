Victim struck on Wichita highway ramp leaves behind wife, 9-month-old

Victim struck on Wichita highway ramp leaves behind wife, 9-month-old
By Joe Baker
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:04 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said 20-year-old Christian Evans and 18-year-old Emily Stein were attempting to change a tire before being struck and killed on the ramp connecting northbound I-135 and K-96 east Thursday evening.

Christian’s wife, Ashley Evans, said she’s still in shock after learning her husband was killed by a driver, the KHP said was driving under the influence.

“There are a million thoughts spinning through your head when you hear something like that,” Ashley said.

Ashley said Christian was always striving to be the best man he could, even more so when he became a father to their now nine-month-old son, Harlow. Now, his life is cut short at the age of 20-years-old.

“It doesn’t seem real,” Ashley said. “It’s just one of those fluke things that you almost don’t believe and you keep waiting for him to call and say it was all some joke, but it just doesn’t make sense.”

26-year-old Travis Mock was arrested for two counts of involuntary manslaughter while under the influence, DUI, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia and more. Ashley said even though she lost her husband and the father of her child, she forgives the driver.

“I do forgive the person that hit him,” Ashley said. “I hope others can learn from this, because you have families with kids that are going to suffer for years.”

The family has set up a Go-Fund-Me if you’d like to donate.

