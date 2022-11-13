Wichita State upset by Alcorn State

WICHITA, Kan. (Release) - Poor perimeter shooting proved costly for Wichita State in a 66-57 loss to Alcorn State on Saturday afternoon.

The Shockers (1-1) made three-point field goals on each of their first two possessions but hit just two more the rest of the day en route to a rare November setback on their home floor. They’re 50-3 in the 20 seasons since Charles Koch Arena’s renovation.

WSU converted 18 of its 30 shots inside the arc but just 4-of-24 from beyond it to finish at 40 percent for the day.

Kenny Pohto (13 points) and Jaykwon Walton (12) paced the Shockers offensively, while Craig Porter Jr. finished just shy of a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds.

Alcorn (1-1), the defending SWAC champions, pushed Ole Miss for the better part of 30 minutes earlier this week before fading. Saturday they put a full 40 minutes together, shooting 54 percent in the second half.

Former Shocker Trevin Wade scored a game-high 14 points, and Dominic Brewton and Keondre Montgomery added 13 and 11 respectively.

Alcorn State's Trevin Wade celebrates after a 66-57 win over Wichita State. Wade, a Shocker transfer, had 14 points in his return to Wichita on November 12, 2022 (Matt Henderson)

The Braves put the Shockers on their heels early, sinking four of their first five three-point tries for a 16-6 lead near the 12:00-mark of the first half.

WSU clamped down defensively and rode the scoring tandem of Walton and Pohto during a 14-0 run that allowed them to regain the lead just before halftime.

Helped by Pohto’s nine points, the Shockers enjoyed a 31-28 advantage at the intermission.

WSU committed just five second-half turnovers, but four of them came during a disastrous stretch that turned the game in Alcorn’s favor.

Pohto sank a pair of free throws for a 46-41 lead with 11:34 to play, but the Shockers came up empty on each of their next eight possessions, during which they went 0-for-4 with four giveaways.

The Braves capitalized with an 11-0 run. Montgomery banked in a deep three and Jeremiah Kendall converted a fastbreak layup for a 52-46 Alcorn advantage with 6:05 to play.

Walton’s layup with 4:58 to go stopped a six-and-a-half minute scoring drought, but the Braves kept the Shockers at arm’s length the rest of the way.

Notable:

Alcorn’s victory continued a positive week for the SWAC. Arkansas-Pine Bluff came within a point of upsetting No. 14 TCU on opening night. Friday evening, Grambling stunned Colorado, 83-74.

WSU had been 18-0 collectively against the 12 current members of the SWAC.

Alcorn joins UMKC (2008) and Louisiana Tech (2018) as the only teams that have beaten Wichita State in a November home game since Charles Koch Arena’s 2003 renovation. Notably, both the 2008-09 and 2018-19 WSU teams went on to play in the postseason.

Up Next:

The Shockers hit the road for Richmond next Thursday (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+) then travel to Kansas City for the Hall of Fame Classic, Monday-Tuesday, Nov. 21-22.

