3 dogs killed in west Wichita fire Monday morning

Fire in 1000 block of S Lulu.
Fire in 1000 block of S Lulu.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three dogs were killed in a house fire in the 1000 block of S. Lulu in west Wichita early Monday.

The fire happened at around 1:15 a.m. Firefighters responded and found heavy fire in a wood-frame home. Multiple residents avoided injury, but the three dogs inside the home were killed.

Wichita Fire Department battalion chief Matt Bowen said the home is unlivable and that it sustained about $100,000 in damages. The fire remains under investigation.

Bowen offered a reminder to be careful with space heaters during winter months and to check smoke detectors monthly.

