Light snow blankets parts of Kansas, moisture encourages farmers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An early taste of winter brought some much-needed moisture to much of Kansas in the form of light snow. By early Tuesday morning, Kansans in the Wichita area are among those who can expect anywhere from a trace up to about two inches of snow.

A light wintry mix Monday morning overall did not provide much of an issue for drivers, but by the afternoon, more precipitation was becoming a factor that elevated concerns about potentially slick roads for the evening commute.

“You really need to take extreme caution, especially if you’re not from this area and you run into snow,” Wichita driver Winfield Nelson advised. “Yeah, for myself, I have a rear-wheel drive, so I won’t be doing much driving.”

Fellow Wichitan James E. Taylor issued a reminder for other drivers not to follow too close.

“And make sure that you got some good brakes or some four-wheel drive or something like that,” he said.

Despite the traffic concerns that come with winter weather, the precipitation, though minimal, is what the doctor ordered for farmers hoping for a strong winter wheat crop after extreme drought, for many, led to a frustrating fall with minimal production.

In parts of Western Kansas, including Ness County, the snow started early. As the drought continues, the consensus from Kansans who’ve spoken with 12 News is that they’ll take any type of moisture they can get.

Residents of Ness City were among those who woke up Monday morning to the welcome sight of precipitation. Many in the town said they’re thankful to finally get some moisture, even if it’s not exactly what they were expecting and the snow let up after a few hours. By Monday afternoon, more than two inches of snow had accumulated in Ness City, where everything but the main roads were blanketed.

“Everybody is a little more upbeat today. It looks like the snow is over now and it’s not what we need, but it’s a start,” said Colby Gantz, owner of Western Fuel and Supply in Ness City. “And maybe we can keep getting more on top of it and keep people happy.”

