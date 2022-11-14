Man charged with first degree murder in baby’s death

Jordan Lien appeared in court on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, where he was charged with first-degree...
Jordan Lien appeared in court on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, where he was charged with first-degree murder, child endangerment and drug possession in the death of one-year-old Lucas Lien.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man accused in the death of a small child made his first appearance in court on Monday.

Jordan Lien is charged with first-degree murder in the death of one-year-old Lucas Lien. He’s also charged with two counts of child endangerment and drug possession.

Police arrested Jordan last week, months after Lucas’ death at a Wichita motel.

Police have not released details regarding the death which reportedly happened on July 3, 2022.

