Man charged with first degree murder in baby’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man accused in the death of a small child made his first appearance in court on Monday.

Jordan Lien is charged with first-degree murder in the death of one-year-old Lucas Lien. He’s also charged with two counts of child endangerment and drug possession.

Police arrested Jordan last week, months after Lucas’ death at a Wichita motel.

Police have not released details regarding the death which reportedly happened on July 3, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com