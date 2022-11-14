Snow showers persisting tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Snow has been persistent across western Kansas for much of the day but now it’s south central Kansas’s turn tonight. Snow reports for southwest Kansas are around 2-4′' so far with north west Kansas reporting 1-2′'. We are projecting Trace to 2′' possible tonight for the Wichita Area with the heaviest snow to hit around 4-6 pm. By the 8-10 pm hour expect all snow showers to begin to lift north and east along the turnpike and head toward Kansas City. After midnight skies will quickly clear with feels like temperatures in the single digits and teens by Tuesday morning, it’s safe to say we are looking and feeling very much like winter now.

Cold weather looks to last for the work week with another chance of snow for your Friday. Friday’s snow looks to be on the light side with minimal accumulations likely. Through the weekend we are trying to warm up with 50′s possible as we head toward Thanksgiving.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Snow winding down by 10 pm, then clearing skies. Wind: N/NW 5-10. Low: 23.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: NW 5-10. High: 43.

Wed: Low: 20. High: 37. Mostly sunny, cooler.

Thu: Low: 20. High: 42. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Fri: Low: 18. High: 29. Morning flurries; mostly cloudy and colder.

Sat: Low: 17. High: 40. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 22. High: 46. Mostly sunny, milder.

Mon: Low: 28. High: 53. Partly cloudy, breezy.

