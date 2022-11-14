Snowy to start the week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a storm system will sweep through the state today bringing with it chances for rain and snow. Expect cloudy skies and patchy drizzle in the Wichita area through midday followed by a rain/snow mix after 2 pm. The precipitation should become all snow by 5 pm and continue through 10 pm.

Overall, the snow will stay on the light side and total snowfall should be around an inch or two. Roads will be wet today but should turn slushy this evening making travel a tad difficult and slower than normal.

The remainder of the work week looks quiet with colder than normal temperatures in the 30s and 40s. A stronger cold front on Friday may bring a few flurries to the state, but nothing heavy is expected.

Looking ahead… there are signs of a pattern change as we head into Thanksgiving week. Temperatures are forecast to trend higher, back into the 50s, with little to no precipitation expected.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy; light rain/snow during the afternoon. Wind: SE/N 5-10. High: 39.

Tonight: Evening snow, then clearing skies. Wind: N/NW 5-10. Low: 23.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: NW 5-10. High: 43.

Wed: Low: 21. High: 37. Mostly sunny, cooler.

Thu: Low: 20. High: 42. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Fri: Low: 22. High: 31. Morning flurries; mostly cloudy and colder.

Sat: Low: 17. High: 40. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 22. High: 47. Mostly sunny, milder.

