Where’s Shane? The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile

By Shane Konicki
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’re riding in style this morning on Where’s Shane!

Today we’re out with the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile! The iconic vehicle has been in Wichita the past few days; we’ll tell you where it will be today and give you what you need to know if you want to see it before it leaves!

You can find more information on what it’s all about here: www.oscarmayer.com/wienermobile.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Victim struck on Wichita highway ramp leaves behind wife, 9-month-old
Victim struck on Wichita highway ramp leaves behind wife, 9-month-old
Sunny today, light snow on Monday
Sunny today, wintry weather on the way Monday
Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the...
6 killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show
Forecast snowfall Monday.
Rain and snow likely Monday
A boil water advisory was issued Saturday for the city of Maize.
Maize boil water advisory rescinded

Latest News

360 VID TEST
KU faculty, academic staff announce effort to unionize
Shane checks out the legendary Oscar Mayer Weinermobile, which has been rolling through Wichita...
Where's Shane? Oscar Mayer Weinermobile
Ashley Evans
Wife of man killed on highway still 'in shock' after crash