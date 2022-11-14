Where’s Shane? The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’re riding in style this morning on Where’s Shane!

Today we’re out with the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile! The iconic vehicle has been in Wichita the past few days; we’ll tell you where it will be today and give you what you need to know if you want to see it before it leaves!

You can find more information on what it’s all about here: www.oscarmayer.com/wienermobile.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com