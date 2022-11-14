Wichita police searching for missing man with mental limitations

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 23-year-old Bruce “Bubba” Wylie.

Bruce was last seen last night walking in the area of the 1100 block of North Madison Ave. He was pushing a cart like the one pictured above, police say.

Bruce is described as a white male 5′0″ tall, 125 lbs. with brown shaggy hair, blue eyes, and a red goatee. He was wearing camo pajama pants, a gray shirt, black DC tennis shoes, and a blue and yellow baseball cap. Bruce has a scar on the back of his head from ear to ear. He can seen in the picture with his mother above.

Police say Bruce has mental limitations, a speech impediment, and walks with an altered gait. If you know the whereabouts of Bruce, please call 911 immediately.

