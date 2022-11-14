Wichita police searching for missing man with mental limitations

Wichita police say Bruce "Bubba" Wylie has been missing from the 100 block of North Madison Ave area since Sunday night (11/14/2022).(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 23-year-old Bruce “Bubba” Wylie.

Bruce was last seen last night walking in the area of the 1100 block of North Madison Ave. He was pushing a cart like the one pictured above, police say.

Bruce is described as a white male 5′0″ tall, 125 lbs. with brown shaggy hair, blue eyes, and a red goatee. He was wearing camo pajama pants, a gray shirt, black DC tennis shoes, and a blue and yellow baseball cap. Bruce has a scar on the back of his head from ear to ear. He can seen in the picture with his mother above.

Police say Bruce has mental limitations, a speech impediment, and walks with an altered gait. If you know the whereabouts of Bruce, please call 911 immediately.

