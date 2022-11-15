1 killed in Hutchinson house fire

Published: Nov. 15, 2022
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - One person died from their injuries in a Tuesday afternoon house fire in Hutchinson. The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) responded to the fire to a two-and-a-half story home a little after noon in the 4500 block of East Avenue G. The fire department reported heavy smoke showing from the front of the home when crews arrived.

“Bystanders on scene informed HFD of a possible individual in the home,” the fire department reported. “As fire crews entered the home, crews located the victim and removed them from the structure.”

The Hutchinson Fire Department said fire and EMS crews started life-saving measures, an attempt that continued for about 40 minutes. The person found in the home died at the scene, the fire department said.

Fire crews eventually contained the fire and found a dog that survived and “appeared to be doing well.” The fire department said its investigative team is working with the Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office to determine what started the fire. In a Tuesday afternoon news release, the Hutchinson Fire Department hasn’t identified the person killed in the fire, “due to notifications that need to be made.”

