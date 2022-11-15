American Red Cross calls for donors, faces shortage of blood, platelets

American Red Cross blood donation center in Wichita, Kansas
American Red Cross blood donation center in Wichita, Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood as the organization faces a shortage of blood and platelets.

The American Red Cross said the holiday season usually brings less blood donors due to holiday travel and school closures. But this year, with the sudden surge of flu and RSV cases, some healthy donors who give blood this time of year aren’t able to do so.

Leaders with the American Red Cross reached out to the community, sending out the call for new donors to make up for the loss of donors brought on by the holiday season.

“We’re just asking for the community to consider coming to the donor center and providing blood for us as a donation so we can continue to have those shelves stocked with the right supply of blood units said American Red Cross Regional Communications Manager Sha’quira Martin.

Anyone wanting to donate blood this holiday season can schedule an appointment to do so through the Wichita Red Cross and Platelet Donation Center.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Victim struck on Wichita highway ramp leaves behind wife, 9-month-old
Victim struck on Wichita highway ramp leaves behind wife, 9-month-old
Sunny today, light snow on Monday
Sunny today, wintry weather on the way Monday
Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the...
6 killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’
Wichita police say Bruce "Bubba" Wylie has been missing from the 100 block of North Madison...
Wichita police searching for missing man with mental limitations

Latest News

A sign, opposing proposed changes in the Kansas Constitution, stands in the grass in front of...
Ballot deadline passes, Constitutional Amendment fails by less than 1 percent
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks with volunteers, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at the Shawnee County...
Kansas governor pushes to expand Medicaid in 2nd term
Medicaid expansion
Medicaid expansion tops list for Gov. Laura Kelly's second term
In prison for taking lewd photos of women and children, James Devault faces an added charge in...
Man in prison for taking lewd photos of women, children faces new charge