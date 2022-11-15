American Red Cross calls for donors, faces shortage of blood, platelets

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood as the organization faces a shortage of blood and platelets.

The American Red Cross said the holiday season usually brings less blood donors due to holiday travel and school closures. But this year, with the sudden surge of flu and RSV cases, some healthy donors who give blood this time of year aren’t able to do so.

Leaders with the American Red Cross reached out to the community, sending out the call for new donors to make up for the loss of donors brought on by the holiday season.

“We’re just asking for the community to consider coming to the donor center and providing blood for us as a donation so we can continue to have those shelves stocked with the right supply of blood units said American Red Cross Regional Communications Manager Sha’quira Martin.

Anyone wanting to donate blood this holiday season can schedule an appointment to do so through the Wichita Red Cross and Platelet Donation Center.

