AT&T presents $25K check to Boys and Girls Club

AT&T presents a $25,000 check to the Boys and Girls Club of South Central Kansas.
AT&T presents a $25,000 check to the Boys and Girls Club of South Central Kansas.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - AT&T on Tuesday presented a $25,000 check to the Boys and Girls Club of South Central Kansas. It’s part of an effort to help bridge the digital divide. The money will allow the Boys and Girls Club to continue its program, “Power Hour,” an academic program for children and teens.

Boys and Girls Club of South Central Kansas CEO Junnae Campbell said the program helps with completing homework assignments, tutoring and providing enrichment activities, including those focused on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math).

In the Wichita area, the Boys and Girls Club serves about 1,000 children and teens.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A sign, opposing proposed changes in the Kansas Constitution, stands in the grass in front of...
Ballot deadline passes, Constitutional Amendment fails by less than 1 percent
Wichita police say Bruce "Bubba" Wylie has been missing from the 100 block of North Madison...
Wichita police searching for missing man with mental limitations
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players

Latest News

Representing Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Richard Neu and his son, Caleb Neu emphasize the...
Helping Hand: Sleep in Heavenly Peace works to provide beds for families in need
Laurie Hickle, a Navy veteran in Wichita, uses proceeds from her unique business venture to...
Navy veteran starts unique business venture to help fellow vets
Wichita veteran Sharon Fisher
Wichita veteran surprised with new car
Goddard Eisenhower Unified Bowling team
Unified Bowling gives high schoolers with special needs chance to compete for state title