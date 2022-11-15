AT&T presents $25K check to Boys and Girls Club

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - AT&T on Tuesday presented a $25,000 check to the Boys and Girls Club of South Central Kansas. It’s part of an effort to help bridge the digital divide. The money will allow the Boys and Girls Club to continue its program, “Power Hour,” an academic program for children and teens.

Boys and Girls Club of South Central Kansas CEO Junnae Campbell said the program helps with completing homework assignments, tutoring and providing enrichment activities, including those focused on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math).

In the Wichita area, the Boys and Girls Club serves about 1,000 children and teens.

