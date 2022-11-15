Bright skies but chilly temps today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the snow is no longer falling from the sky, but a dusting remains on the ground. Most roads are in a good shape but be on the lookout for a few slick spots this morning, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Mainly sunny skies will take temperatures into the upper 30s and lower 40s this afternoon and while that is noticeably warmer than Monday, those numbers are 15-20 degrees below normal.

A weak cold front tonight will send us back into the 30s on Wednesday, but no precipitation is expected with the front. A stronger cold front on Thursday night may produce a few flurries across southern Kansas, but the bigger story will be highs at or below freezing on Friday afternoon.

Looking ahead… there are signs of a pattern change as we head into Thanksgiving week. Temperatures are forecast to trend higher, back into the 50s, with little to no precipitation expected.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 43.

Tonight: A few clouds. Wind: W/NW 5-10. Low: 22.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, and cooler. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 37.

Thu: Low: 23. High: 41. Mostly cloudy; a few afternoon flurries.

Fri: Low: 18. High: 30. Partly cloudy and cold.

Sat: Low: 15. High: 38. Sunny.

Sun: Low: 20. High: 48. Sunny, milder.

Mon: Low: 28. High: 55. Mostly sunny.

