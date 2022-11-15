Bright skies but chilly temps today

Highs in the 40s feel like the 30s
temp trend
temp trend(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the snow is no longer falling from the sky, but a dusting remains on the ground. Most roads are in a good shape but be on the lookout for a few slick spots this morning, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Mainly sunny skies will take temperatures into the upper 30s and lower 40s this afternoon and while that is noticeably warmer than Monday, those numbers are 15-20 degrees below normal.

A weak cold front tonight will send us back into the 30s on Wednesday, but no precipitation is expected with the front. A stronger cold front on Thursday night may produce a few flurries across southern Kansas, but the bigger story will be highs at or below freezing on Friday afternoon.

Looking ahead… there are signs of a pattern change as we head into Thanksgiving week. Temperatures are forecast to trend higher, back into the 50s, with little to no precipitation expected.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 43.

Tonight: A few clouds. Wind: W/NW 5-10. Low: 22.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, and cooler. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 37.

Thu: Low: 23. High: 41. Mostly cloudy; a few afternoon flurries.

Fri: Low: 18. High: 30. Partly cloudy and cold.

Sat: Low: 15. High: 38. Sunny.

Sun: Low: 20. High: 48. Sunny, milder.

Mon: Low: 28. High: 55. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’
Wichita police say Bruce "Bubba" Wylie has been missing from the 100 block of North Madison...
Wichita police searching for missing man with mental limitations
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
Fire in 1000 block of S Lulu.
3 dogs killed in Wichita fire Monday morning
Victim struck on Wichita highway ramp leaves behind wife, 9-month-old
Victim struck on Wichita highway ramp leaves behind wife, 9-month-old

Latest News

While much of southwest Kansas has already gotten a few inches of snow, the eastern part of the...
Snow showers persisting tonight
snow chance
Snowy to start the week
Forecast snowfall Monday.
Rain and snow likely Monday
Sunny today, light snow on Monday
Sunny today, wintry weather on the way Monday