Early spike to seasonal illness leading to school absences across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ahead of Thanksgiving, schools across Kansas already are seeing spikes in absences due to seasonal illness. In the Wichita area, Andover Middle School sent a note to parents to let them know 7% of the school is out sick and asking parents if their child is sick to keep them home. That’s advice, doctors say, is a must.

Schools across the state report seeing widespread cases of the flu and RSV, among illnesses sending students, teachers and staff members home.

“I know families that have multiple children that are frustrated because they seem to have gone months without at least one kid being sick,” said Ascension Via Christi Pediatrician Dr. Amy Seery.

Flu activity already at a moderate level in Kansas. Usually that doesn’t happen until after the New Year. While flu is increasing, Dr. Seery said there’s some promising signs when it comes to the spread of RSV.

“Very slowly, the wave of RSV has been resetting back,” Dr. Seery said. “We had a summer one, we had a fall one, now we’re getting into late fall, early winter. My guess is by next year, it’s going to cycle back to where it’s normally at.”

Dr. Seery encourages families who haven’t already done so to get their children vaccinated to protect them against serious illness.

“There are multiple strains of the flue that circulate the globe each year. Just because you get one strain of the flu, that doesn’t mean you can’t get another unless you’re vaccinated, which of course, can reduce the severity of illness and risk (of) hospitalization,” she said.

