Emergency crews respond to injury crash in Wellington
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WELLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews are on the scene of an injury crash in the town of Wellington.
Dispatchers confirm the crash is located near the intersection of 19th and Vandenburg and involves a semi.
The Kansas Highway Patrol also has a unit on the scene assisting with the accident.
