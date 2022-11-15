Emergency crews respond to injury crash in Wellington

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews are on the scene of an injury crash in the town of Wellington.

Dispatchers confirm the crash is located near the intersection of 19th and Vandenburg and involves a semi.

The Kansas Highway Patrol also has a unit on the scene assisting with the accident.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A sign, opposing proposed changes in the Kansas Constitution, stands in the grass in front of...
Ballot deadline passes, Constitutional Amendment fails by less than 1 percent
Wichita police say Bruce "Bubba" Wylie has been missing from the 100 block of North Madison...
Wichita police searching for missing man with mental limitations
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players

Latest News

KWCH Car Crash generic
Man killed in Montgomery County crash
FILE
Teen, child sent to hospital after head-on collision in South Wichita
Travis Mock.
2 hit, killed on N. Wichita interchange, man arrested for manslaughter
Fire to at least two vehicles, including a semi, shut down a stretch of traffic on westbound...
Fiery crash shuts down traffic on W. Kellogg, reported injuries non-life-threatening