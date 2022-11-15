Emergency crews respond to injury crash in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews are on the scene of an injury crash in the town of Wellington.

Dispatchers confirm the crash is located near the intersection of 19th and Vandenburg and involves a semi.

The Kansas Highway Patrol also has a unit on the scene assisting with the accident.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com