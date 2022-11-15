Kansas to get at least $15 million from $3.1B opioid settlement against Walmart

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt today announced that his office has secured at least $15...
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt today announced that his office has secured at least $15 million for Kansas as part of a settlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores.(Spencer Tirey | Source: Walmart)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Kansas will get at last $15 million as part of a settlement with Walmart connected with the opioid epidemic. A news release from Schmidt’s office said the settlement with Walmart is intended “to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores.”

“As details are finalized, the Kansas share is likely to increase, perhaps substantially,” the Kansas AG’s Office said.

Schmidt said the settlement, providing more than $3 billion nationally, will require significant improvements in how Walmart’s pharmacies handle opioids. Proceeds from the settlement must go toward providing treatment and recovery services for people struggling with opioid addiction. With that, the AG’s office explained, “Walmart must provide broad, court-ordered requirements to its pharmacy practices, including robust oversight to prevent fraudulent prescriptions and flag suspicious prescriptions.”

With the settlement, Schmidt’s office reported it’s recovered more than $200 million related to unlawful opioid manufacturing, marketing and distribution.”

Additional national settlements with CVS and Walgreens total about $10 billion. Schmidt’s office said it’s not yet known how much Kansas could see from these settlements.

“We have worked tirelessly to hold these companies accountable for the addiction and human suffering caused by years of their unlawful business practices,” Schmidt said. “These settlements have been complex, but they are the fruits of the efforts of many to provide justice for the harm of past actions. The money Kansas receives will help repair broken lives.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

