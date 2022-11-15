Man killed in Montgomery County crash

MONTGOMERY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man killed in a one-vehicle accident last Thursday as 49-year-old Adam Hale of Elk City.

The sheriff’s office said around 5:40 a.m. on Nov. 10, deputies were dispatched to Highway 160 near County Road 5000 for an accident involving a single vehicle. They arrived to find a dark-colored Chevrolet Trail Blazer on its side in the ditch. After a search of the area, deputies discovered the driver, identified as Hale, had been thrown from the vehicle during the crash. He died on the scene.

Although the exact cause of the wreck is unknown, the sheriff’s office said that it appears Hale’s vehicle left the roadway before rolling and coming to rest in the ditch.

“Sheriff Wade would like to offer his condolences to the friends and family of Mr. Hale and asks for privacy as they grieve the loss of their loved one,” said the sheriff’s office.

