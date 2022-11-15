Man in prison for taking lewd photos of women, children faces new charge

In prison for taking lewd photos of women and children, James Devault faces an added charge in...
In prison for taking lewd photos of women and children, James Devault faces an added charge in a separate case.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man already serving a prison sentence for taking lewd photos of women and children faces a new charge from a separate case. In an affidavit detailing the additional charge against James Dayvault, information from a Wichita Police Department detective revealed a 7-year-old girl’s claims from 2015 that Dayvault grabbed her and inappropriately touched her.

In 2020, a Sedgwick County District Court judge sentenced Dayvault to nearly five years in prison for taking lewd photos of women and children over a span of more than two years, from February 2015 to June 2017.

An affidavit in this prior case said, “During the investigation, police recovered photos on his cell phone that included pornographic images of children and images taken up women’s skirts at various locations in the city including a local church and department store parking lot.”

Another location included Wichita State University’s campus, the affidavit said. The conviction for the crimes led to a 57-month sentence for Dayvault.

In the new case surfaced from November 2015, Dayvault faces a charge of one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

On November 15, 2015, a Wichita police officer responded to a call in which a woman reported someone had attempted to kidnap her daughter. The officer spoke with the 7-year-old girl who said she was playing in a vacant lot near her home when a white, four-door car stopped in the vacant lot and a man got out of that car and walked toward the girl.

The girl said the man asked for her name and continued walking toward her until he got close, grabbed her, unbuttoned and unzipped her pants and inappropriately touched her. In the affidavit, the girl told police she was able to break free from the man’s grasp, yell for her mother and run toward her home.

“The suspect got back into his vehicle and left,” the affidavit said.

A DNA sample connected Dayvault with the 7-year-old’s reported assault, the affidavit said.

