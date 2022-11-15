Porch pirate may be linked to thefts in Maize, Derby

MAIZE, Kan. (KWCH) - The Maize Police Department is warning residents about others who might try to steal their holiday cheer.

Around 1:55 p.m., police said a van and an unknown suspect came into the Watercress neighborhood and stole a package that had been delivered earlier in the day and left on the front porch of a residence. Police shared a photo of the suspect who appeared to be dressed in all black and the suspect vehicle which appears to be a red or maroon van or SUV with a tan bottom.

Maize police tell 12 News the thief may be linked to an incident last week in Derby. A report made in a Derby Facebook group claims a package was stolen from a residence on Quail Hallow Street on Nov. 10 around 1:20 p.m. The suspect vehicle matches that of the one identified in Maize.

Anyone who recognizes the van or has any information about the person responsible is asked to contact Det. Piper at 316-425-3356. If you see the vehicle in your neighborhood, you’re asked to call 911.

