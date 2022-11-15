Someone turn on the heat

Winter like temperatures grip Kansas
Winter like trend
Winter like trend(KWCH)
By Cassie Wilson
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A winter temperature trend has taken a hold of the state for the rest of the week. Expect temperatures to remain 10-20° below average for this time of year through to the weekend. Daytime highs will hang in the 30′ and low 40′s with a string of teens expected for overnight temperatures. Thursday into Friday arctic air will enter the state and a few snow flurries are possible with this front. Little to no accumulation is likely but flurries are possible north through the morning and south of I-70 through the evening.

We get through the bitter cold air this weekend and warmer weather looks likely into next week. But this ridge of high pressure is starting to show signs of breaking down right before Thanksgiving. This means some unsettled weather could be possible for holiday travel, stay tuned!

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: A few passing clouds; chilly. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 22.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, and cooler. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 37.

Thu: Low: 23. High: 41. Partly cloudy; a few afternoon flurries.

Fri: Low: 18. High: 30. Mostly cloudy then turning partly cloudy and cold.

Sat: Low: 17. High: 40. Sunny.

Sun: Low: 19. High: 48. Sunny.

Mon: Low: 28. High: 52. Sunny.

Tue: Low: 36. High: 55. Mostly sunny, breezy.

